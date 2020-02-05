1  of  79
Closings and Delays
Accelerate Christian School ADC Endoscopy Adrian ISD Alan MCCARTY MD and John Murrell MD Amarillo College Amarillo ISD Amarillo Medical Specialists Amarillo Montessori Academy Amarillo Surgical Group Ascension Academy BBB serving the Texas Panhandle Bizzy Bees Childcare & Preschool Bovina ISD Boys Ranch ISD BSA Advanced Wound Care BSA Amarillo Diagnostic Clinic BSA Family Medical Clinic BSA Harrington Breast Center BSA Harrington Cancer Center BSA Outpatient Therapy Bushland ISD Canadian ISD Canyon ISD Cardiology Center of Amarillo Central Baptist Christian Academy - Amarillo Childress ISD Clarendon College Clarendon ISD Claude ISD Clovis Municipal Schools Dimmitt ISD Eastern New Mexico University Family Support Services Farwell ISD Fort Elliott ISD Friona ISD Grandview-Hopkins ISD Groom ISD Happy ISD Hart ISD Hedley ISD Hereford ISD Highland Park ISD Holy Cross Academy Kress ISD Lazbuddie ISD Lefors ISD McLean ISD Nazareth ISD Office of Brian Wilson, DDS in Canyon Opportunity School Optimal Physical Therapy Paducah ISD Paducah ISD Pampa ISD Panhandle ISD Pantex Portales Municipal Schools Premier High School Richard Milburn Academy River Road ISD San Jacinto Christian Academy Shamrock ISD Springlake Earth ISD St. Andrews Episcopal School St. Mary's Cathedral School Texas Kinder Prep Preschool Academy Trinity Lutheran TTUHSC Tulia ISD Vega ISD Walcott ISD Wellington ISD West Texas A&M University Wheeler ISD White Deer ISD Wildorado ISD WOMEN’S HEALTHCARE ASSOCIATES Xpress Eyecare

Is This The Next Pig-casso?

Weird News

Paintings crafted by rescued pigs bring in big bucks for Tennessee animal sanctuary.

by: Angelique Arintok

Posted: / Updated:

(WCYB/NBC News) A Tennessee animal sanctuary is turning to the talents of its residents to raise funds.

The nine pigs at the Tilted Tavern Animal Sanctuary in Jonesborough are trained to paint with their snouts. Each painting is auctioned off for a weekly fundraising effort called “Sunday Snouts.” 

“Every one of them has gone for over $200, and so it’s been a great success for our sanctuary. It’s helping actual medical cases here. For example, we have a spay happening because of ‘Sunday Snouts,'” says Tilted Tavern Executive Director and co-owner Robert Jones.

Volunteer Peggy Canter is to thank for bringing this effort to Tilted Tavern. Canter has two pigs of her own at home.

“I brought the idea to Robert, and asked him if I could try to train the animals to do this, and he told me to go for it,” Canter says. 

Read more: http://bit.ly/2UpFfll

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss