Insect milk ice cream is here for the summer
People are bugging out over new ice cream made from bugs.
“Gourmet Grubb” is selling “Entomilk” ice cream a sweet - dairy free - treat made from Black Soldier Fly Larvae.
Company officials say their ice cream has more protein than cow’s milk adding, it's also high in iron, zinc, and calcium plus it contains zero carbs.
“Gourmet Grubb” also says harvesting the flies is more environmentally friendly and sustainable than farming cattle for milk.
The bug cream comes in three flavors including chocolate, peanut butter, and Christmas spices.
As of now - it's only available in South Africa.
But company heads say they have plans to take it worldwide soon.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
