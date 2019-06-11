Weird News

Insect milk ice cream is here for the summer

By:

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 10:11 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 10:11 AM CDT

People are bugging out over new ice cream made from bugs.

“Gourmet Grubb” is selling “Entomilk” ice cream a sweet - dairy free - treat made from Black Soldier Fly Larvae.

Company officials say their ice cream has more protein than cow’s milk adding, it's also high in iron, zinc, and calcium plus it contains zero carbs.

“Gourmet Grubb” also says harvesting the flies is more environmentally friendly and sustainable than farming cattle for milk.

The bug cream comes in three flavors including chocolate, peanut butter, and Christmas spices.

As of now - it's only available in South Africa.

But company heads say they have plans to take it worldwide soon.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News