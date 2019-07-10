Hundreds Of Rats Removed From North Carolina Home

Welfare check leads to the removal of 252 rats, 2 dogs, 1 cat, 2 lizards and a turtle from woman's home.

(WRAL/NBC News) Hundreds rats and an assortment of other animals were removed from a Cary, North Carolina home Tuesday.

Several officials in white hazmat suits were seen entering and leaving the home with animal cages and kennels, many of which were stacked outside the house.

According to officials, there were 252 live rats and five dead rats in the home, along with two dogs, a cat, two lizards and a turtle.

Allan Cain, the Town of Cary’s public safety director, said someone asked town officials to conduct a welfare check on the animals.

That prompted a visit on Monday by animal control officials, who apparently determined that they should be removed.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2Ldf9OH