Hostess jokes about peanut butter and pickle Twinkies

The social media world is going crazy over hostess's recent tweet of a photo of peanut butter and pickle sandwich Twinkies.

(FOX NEWS) – Pumpkin spice may need to take a back seat.

Hostess causing a social media frenzy over a controversial flavor combination.

The company tweeting out this picture of peanut butter and pickle sandwich flavored Twinkies.

The green and brown box says these iconic golden sponge cakes contain a peanut butter and pickle filling and it’s igniting debates all across Twitter.

Social media users expressing everything from intrigue to disgust.

Others wondering if they were being trolled.

All the buzz finally causing hostess to come forward and say this was all just a joke.

This isn’t a first for the snack company.

Hostess pulled a similar stunt last month on national mustard day when it tweeted a pic of mustard filled twinkies.