Horse Rides In Bed Of Pickup Truck

Video captured from a mother and daughter traveling from Lufkin to Houston for a gymnastics meet on highway 59.

Ami Parbs says, "Not the best scenario but sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do."

Ami Parbs and her family own about 80 acres near Lufkin and have mini horses of their own.

Ami Parbs says, "The horse did not look spooked, he looked healthy, actually he looked like he was enjoying the wind blowing in his mane. The only thing I wish he'd done differently is put the eye covers on."

Another driver captured a still picture near corrigan and claims the truck was going about 70 miles per hour.

Corrigan police say the man wasn't doing anything illegal in the transportation of the horse that surprises many.

About sixty miles away at the houston livestock show and rodeo some exhibitors and their families have an issue with that.

Waverly Bailey says, "I wouldn't do that with a dog. Put it in the back of a truck on a highway with a bed down like that. Not a horse."

Donna Skura says, "It's unsafe. It's unsafe because you don't know what the horse is going to do. That's the thing. He's so big over the sides."

Ivy Bailey shows her horse tequila and can't imagine anything like it.

Ivy Bailey says, "They shouldn't transport the horse unless they sign something saying they won't do that again."

Police say the driver was on his way to work at the stockyards.

He claimed his truck that can pull the trailer wouldn't start so he did this as an alternative.

A move that makes some angry while others are understanding

Ami Parbs says, "I don't know the gentleman that was driving the truck but that may have been his only way to transport a horse that he just picked up."

Police say the horse is now safe at the stockyards.