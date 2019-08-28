High-tech golf ball never misses a putt

(FOX NEWS) – Golfers, listen up.

Imagine never missing a putt.

Nissan is promising to deliver such a miracle with its high-tech golf ball.

The car company released a video of the pro-pilot golf ball in action.

It shows a 4-year-old hitting the ball way off course before it changes its path and directs itself right into the hole.

Nissan says the ball has the same technology found in its self-driving cars.

Inside the ball is a motor that does the rolling and navigation.

And cameras are placed above the ball’s trajectory allowing the ball to calculate a path to the hole.

But sorry golfers, the balls are not for sale.