Having a fake funeral is a growing trend

People in South Korea are participating in mass "living funeral" services - creating wills and getting into coffins, as part of a mental health exercise.

(FOX NEWS) — Fake funerals are a growing trend people are dying to try.

Participants begin by writing their wills and having their picture taken all before donning traditional burial garments and lying in a coffin.

A program leader dressed in a grim reaper costume then comes and closes the lid.

People are calling the unique experience beneficial to their mental health claiming the process helps them realize the good in their life by reflecting on their death.