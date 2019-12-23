Happy Festivus! It's "A Festivus for the rest of us."

(CNN) — Happy Festivus!

It’s the non-commercial holiday celebration — made popular by an episode of Seinfeld.

The holiday’s tagline: “A Festivus for the rest of us.”

Instead of a Christmas tree, there’s an unadorned aluminum Festivus pole.

Festivus starts with a dinner, followed by the “airing of grievances,” in which family and friends tell each other how they disappointed them during the year.

Then, there’s the “feats of strength.”

Namely, wrestling.

Festivus is not over until the head of the household is pinned.

You can post your Festivus moments to the social media hashtag “Festivus.”

If you don’t want to host your own Festivus celebration, you could simply watch the Seinfeld episode, titled “The Strike.”

Fun fact: Festivus was created by Reader’s Digest Editor and Author Daniel O’Keefe and he first celebrated it in 1966.

His son, a writer for Seinfeld, wrote the episode that featured Festivus.

More from MyHighPlains.com: