Ham flavored candy canes for the holidays

Candy company Arche McPhee announcing its 2019 candy cane flavor... Ham!

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) – It may still be summer, but it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas with the release of this new candy.

Archie McPhee is making this holiday season interesting with a family dinner themed line of candy canes.

Featuring the main course, Ham flavored candy canes called “hamdy”.

The yellow and pink striped candies are sold in packs of six on the company’s website.

If holiday ham was never your favorite be sure to check out Archie McPhee’s pizza, kale, or mac and cheese candy canes instead.

