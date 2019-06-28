GPS detour causes muddy mess for commuters

Google GPS shortcut sends about a hundred cars down muddy rural road where they all got stuck

A quick detour turns into a commuting nightmare for dozens of drivers in Colorado.

A traffic jam causing delays outside of Denver International Airport earlier this week leading many Google maps users to take a suggested shortcut.

However, the detour led the drivers down a dirt road and through a field and after a rainy week, cars began getting stuck in mud.

A line of about 100 cars navigating the rough single lane road.

One driver snapping these photos.

Revealing the drive was full of rocks, ditches, and deep mud.

Authorities don’t know what caused the GPS glitch and Google has not officially commented on the issue.