German court rules hangovers are a real illness

The Frankfurt state court says hangovers are illnesses - defining an illness as something which "disrupts the body's normal condition."

(FOX NEWS) – You may be able to call in sick if you’re hungover.

A court in Germany officially ruling hangovers are in fact an illness.

The debate over hangovers started after a dietary supplement company said their products could help prevent them.

Germany has a strict ban on allowing foods and drinks to be marketed with claims they can cure illnesses.

A Frankfurt state judge ruled the definition of an illness needs to cover “any, even a slight or temporary, disruption of the body’s normal condition or normal activity.”

This includes the negative effects brought on by drinking too much alcohol meaning hangovers are now considered an official illness in Germany.