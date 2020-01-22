Galveston Police: Monkey struck by car is missing

Police responded to burglary after traffic incident, learned that burglary victims had a monkey that was missing

(FOX NEWS) — Police in Galveston, Texas is getting the word out about a missing monkey.

The story began Monday evening when police responded to a traffic incident.

A car struck a monkey.

The primate was nowhere to be found.

Police then responded to a home burglary, where they discovered a monkey was missing from the home and may have escaped during the burglary.

The monkey’s name is Lilly and Galveston Police ask that anyone who sees it to call the department’s non-emergency number.

By the way, it’s illegal to own a primate in Galveston.

Police say they’ll deal with that part of the case once they get the monkey home.

More from MyHighPlains.com: