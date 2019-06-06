FBI tested alleged bigfoot fur in 1970s
Bigfoot may be an urban myth to most people but in the late 19-70's, the FBI was investigating whether or not Sasquatch really existed.
Newly released records show the agency's lab tested some hair samples purported to be from bigfoot.
The FBI was nudged to do that by the director of a bigfoot advocacy group.
The agency said it would analyze the samples only in the interest of scientific research.
The conclusion turned out to be a letdown for bigfoot believers.
The FBI said hair samples belonged to a deer.
More Stories
-
A new survey finds one in seven adults ages 23 to 38 have never even…
-
NEW YORK (AP) - A deep-sea fish can hide its enormous, jutting teeth…
-
If a Taco Bell in Louisiana runs out of tacos, who do you call?
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-