FBI tested alleged bigfoot fur in 1970s

Bigfoot may be an urban myth to most people but in the late 19-70’s, the FBI was investigating whether or not Sasquatch really existed.

Newly released records show the agency’s lab tested some hair samples purported to be from bigfoot.

The FBI was nudged to do that by the director of a bigfoot advocacy group.

The agency said it would analyze the samples only in the interest of scientific research.

The conclusion turned out to be a letdown for bigfoot believers.

The FBI said hair samples belonged to a deer.