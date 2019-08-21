Exotic Attack: Kinkajou Bites Florida Man

A Florida man is recovering after he was bitten by a kinkajou, an exotic animal native to Central and South America.

Michael Litersky said the animal showed up on his doorstep on July 24th, so he left some watermelon out for the kinkajou to eat.

The next morning while Litersky was trying to leave his home for work, the kinkajou bit him on the foot and scratched his calf and shin.

“I guess it was waiting. It was so hungry for more watermelon, it was waiting and as soon as he opened the door, it just bum-rushed him,” said Gillian Hicks, Litersky’s girlfriend.

Hicks said her boyfriend was trying to shoo the kinkajou out of the home and couldn’t so he trapped the animal in the bathroom, but not without a fight.

