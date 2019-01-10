Weird News

Doorbell Licker Identified

By:

Posted: Jan 10, 2019 06:25 AM CST

Updated: Jan 10, 2019 06:25 AM CST

Police in Salinas, California, identifying the man seen on a viral video licking a doorbell.

This is 32-year-old Roberto Daniel Arroyo.

A family's home surveillance system capturing Arroyo licking a doorbell for three hours.

The video also catching what appears to be Arroyo relieving himself in the family's front yard.

Police are still looking for him
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News