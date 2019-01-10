Doorbell Licker Identified
Police in Salinas, California, identifying the man seen on a viral video licking a doorbell.
This is 32-year-old Roberto Daniel Arroyo.
A family's home surveillance system capturing Arroyo licking a doorbell for three hours.
The video also catching what appears to be Arroyo relieving himself in the family's front yard.
Police are still looking for him
More Stories
-
Study: rare blue pigment found in medieval woman's teeth rewrites…
-
An Australian woman has saved the life of her daughter's puppy,…
-
Florida substitute teacher accused of smearing human feces over…