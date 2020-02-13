Crocs, KFC team up to create fried chicken clogs

(CNN) — It’s the partnership you never knew you needed or maybe wanted.
Crocs and Kentucky Fried Chicken have joined forces.
The footwear company and fast food chain have created the KFC-x-Crocs bucket clog.
This limited edition shoe is covered in a fried chicken print.
The base has the iconic KFC red-stripe bucket look and it comes with two attachable charms that look — and smell — like fried chicken.
The shoe is $59.99 and will be available in unisex sizes this spring.
