Crocs, KFC team up to create fried chicken clogs

KFC and Crocs have joined forces to create a fried chicken clog.

(CNN) — It’s the partnership you never knew you needed or maybe wanted.

Crocs and Kentucky Fried Chicken have joined forces.

The footwear company and fast food chain have created the KFC-x-Crocs bucket clog.

This limited edition shoe is covered in a fried chicken print.

The base has the iconic KFC red-stripe bucket look and it comes with two attachable charms that look — and smell — like fried chicken.

The shoe is $59.99 and will be available in unisex sizes this spring.

