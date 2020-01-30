Coronavirus and Corona Beer are not related

(FOX NEWS) — According to a Google trends graph, many people are concerned over the outbreak of the “Corona Beer virus”.

As the pneumonia-like illness called the coronavirus continues to be a threat across the world, recent internet search results reveal a major spike in searches for “Corona Beer virus”.

These searches seem to be most prevalent in North America, Brazil, Australia, and parts of Asia and Europe.

Some internet users suggest people are confused about the virus and believe there is a link between the sickness and the beer with a similar name.

So far, the CDC has not claimed there is any dangerous viruses linked to or caused by drinking Coronas.

