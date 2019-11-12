“Christmas Vacation” ceramic village

(FOX NEWS) — We’re going to have the hap-hap-happiest Christmas.
There’s a “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”-themed ceramic village.
This collection is a hand-painted Griswold holiday house that includes a snowy house and a three-inch tall Cousin Eddie.
Plus a Clark Griswold wrapped in Christmas lights.
And a National Lampoon collection would be incomplete without their signature vacation car.
Each figurine is sold separately on Amazon.
One thing’s for sure with this hilarious collection no one will be in misery this Christmas.