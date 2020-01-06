Charmin robot delivers toilet paper rolls

(FOX NEWS) — A new toilet paper device can come to your aid when you might need it the most.
So here’s the scoop.
“Charmin”, the toilet-paper maker, has created a robot controlled by a smartphone using bluetooth. It can deliver you a fresh roll of toilet paper if you find yourself sitting on the toilet without one.
Parent company Proctor and Gamble also working on a “VIPee” headset device, to keep you in tune with your concert, show, or event when you “gotta go…”
Plus a sensor monitoring system letting you know how a bathroom smells before you enter.
