Caught on Cam: Furries stop assault

A handful of good Samaritans who had just left a Furry convention in San Jose Friday jumped in to help the victim of a domestic violence attack. They were still wearing their costumes when they stopped the assault.

Police say 22-year-old Demetri Hardnett was punching a woman inside a car Friday night.

That’s when a group of furries leaving the annual Furcon Convention in San Jose heard the woman screaming and spotted what was happening.

Cell phone video captured the moments after the group pulled him out of the car and pinned him to the ground.

The courageous act was the talk of Furcon – a convention where people gather to express themselves creatively with fur suits.

Hardnett was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

