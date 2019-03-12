Caught on Cam: Aggressive Bull Mounts Car

A "highly aggressive" bull in New Jersey that went berserk, attacking its owner and charging at police officers has been put down.

Officers received several calls about the bull approaching cars on houses corner road in Sparta Friday afternoon, Sparta Township Police said.

The first officer on the scene said the bull's owner was already at the scene in her own car. The animal started following his owner's car up a gravel road toward the farm, but soon began bumping against the car and trying to mount it.

At the farm, she got out of her car and tried to corral the bull but it started attacking her and throwing her around, police said.

Officers managed to get the woman into their vehicle. They put the bull down after it charged at their police car.

The bull's owner was taken to the hospital, where she got stitches on her head and was treated for lacerations and bruises on her upper body, police said.

She told police the bull had recently attacked her husband, but said that attack hadn't been as serious.

