Catholic school removes “Harry Potter” books from library

A Catholic school in Tennessee is removing all of the "Harry Potter" books from its library, due to risk of "conjuring evil spirits" in students.

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, TN (FOX NEWS) – One Tennessee Catholic School wants to “obliviate” Harry Potter books from its library shelves.

Nashville Catholic School students will no longer be able to read about the wizarding world from their school’s library.

Reverend Dan Reehill, the pastor of the church associated with Nashville Catholic, saying the books’ depiction of magic as both good and evil is a deception.

Adding the curses and spells used by the characters are in fact real and can be used by the reader to conjure evil spirits.

The pastor reportedly coming to this conclusion after consulting several exorcists regarding JK Rowling’s fictional series.

