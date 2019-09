A new study from Oregon State University suggests that pet cats form attachments to their human owners that are similar to the bonds formed by children and dogs with their caretakers.

(NBC NEWS) – They may not show it but a new study suggests that yes your cat does love you.

Researchers tested how 70 cats behaved after spending two minutes in a new room with their owner before being separated for two minutes.

They found that after being reunited 65-percent of the cats became relaxed and continued to explore the room.

The scientists say this behavior shows the felines were securely bonded to their humans.

They also ran the same test with infants and had similar results.