Canadian grocery store uses shame to encourage reusable bags

A grocery store in Canada is "shaming" its customers into using reusable bags by printing embarrassing slogans on its plastic bags

It’s easy to forget your reusable bag when we’ve come so accustomed to stores providing plastic ones but one canadian market is trying to make customers remember their reusable cloth bags using shame.

The “East West Market” in vancouver is purposefully trying to embarrass its customers.

Printing strange sayings such as “wart ointment wholesale”, and “colon care co-op” onto its single-use plastic bags hoping to shame people into remembering reusable ones while also charging them five cents for the comedic plastic bags.

As the printed bags became a hit within the community, the store says it will soon release the popular shaming print on canvas tote bags.