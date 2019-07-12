Canadian driver busted for using beer box as a toddler booster seat

Weird News

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

Police arrested a driver they say was using a box of beer as a child booster seat.

Ontario provincial police pulling over a man they say had a two-year-old in the passenger’s seat.

To make matters worse, officers claim the child was perched on top of a case of beer.

Authorities say the young kid was not harmed in any way.

The 22-year-old driver, on the other hand, was charged with not properly securing a child in a vehicle.

Canadian law requires kids under 40 pounds to be in a child seat.

Police say the driver wasn’t violating any rules by having the alcohol next to him citing the case of beer was still factory sealed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss