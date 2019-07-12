Canadian driver busted for using beer box as a toddler booster seat

Police arrested a driver they say was using a box of beer as a child booster seat.

Ontario provincial police pulling over a man they say had a two-year-old in the passenger’s seat.

To make matters worse, officers claim the child was perched on top of a case of beer.

Authorities say the young kid was not harmed in any way.

The 22-year-old driver, on the other hand, was charged with not properly securing a child in a vehicle.

Canadian law requires kids under 40 pounds to be in a child seat.

Police say the driver wasn’t violating any rules by having the alcohol next to him citing the case of beer was still factory sealed.