Bunk beds as “affordable housing” option

"Podshare" is offering communal living options as they rent out bunk beds for $1,200 a month in some of the country's most expensive cities.

One company is launching an alternative solution to the affordable housing crisis renting thousand-dollar bunk beds.

“Podshare” is selling memberships to people needing a place to live in some of the country’s most expensive cities.

Residents get a bunk bed complete with a locker, TV, food items, toiletries, and more.

All of this is going for $1,200 a month.

It’s communal style living, which means your bunk has no privacy and you’ll be in a co-ed living situation.

There are no maximum stay requirements and you can hop from different “Podshare” locations as long as there’s an open bed.

So far the company has two-hundred-and-20 bunk beds across six locations in the Los Angeles, California area.