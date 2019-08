Indian boy recovering after surgery removed mass in his mouth that had been growing for years

CHENNAI, INDIA (FOX NEWS) – A boy from India is recovering after surgery to remove hundreds of teeth from his mouth.

526 teeth to be exact.

The child, now seven, had been suffering from swelling on the right side of his lower jaw since he was three years old.

Surgeons investigated and discovered a large growth filled with hundreds of teeth inside his jaw.

The rare mass is known as a “Compound Composite Odontoma.”