Bizarre Encounter: Trespasser Crawls Into Dog Cage

Kentucky family confronts man trespassing in their yard...who then crawls inside an outdoor dog cage until police arrive.

(WSAZ/NBC News) An Ashland, Kentucky family says they were left shaken after a bizarre encounter with a man trespassing in their yard.

“It was very scary,” Debra Caudill said.

Caudill says around midnight Friday, she was on a swing with her son in their back yard when their dogs started barking.

“Then we heard a loud noise,” she said.

She says they spotted a man on their property. They think he got into their back yard through a gate in the alley behind their home along Lexington Avenue.

“I called 911,” Caudill said.

Caudill’s son went inside and grabbed a gun.

“I heard my son say ‘Show your hands,'” she said.

The son says he confronted the trespasser, and the uninvited guest’s reaction was one of the last things he expected.

“The guy crawls in the dog cage,” Caudill said. “I have no clue why he crawled in the cage.”

