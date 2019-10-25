Bed of nails record broken in India

Nailed it! A group of martial arts experts break a Guinness World Record for the amount of people lying on a multi-layered bed of nails.

(FOX NEWS) — Nailed it!

Daredevils in India set a new record for the most layers in a human bed of nails “sandwich.”

It appears nothing is too outlandish for the Guinness Book of World Records.

On Wednesday, nine martial artists stacked up on top of each other with four to six inches of nails placed between them.

The dangerous stunt starts with one brave man on the bottom of the stack then, each person is added to the human tower with a layer of nails facing upright.

The group broke their own record for the amount of people for lying on a multi-layered bed of nails.

They set the same record last year with eight people.