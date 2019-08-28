Bear-Knuckle Brawl: Couple Goes Fist-To-Claw With Kitchen Intruder

Colorado man fights bear with his bare hands until his wife is able to chase the animal away with a baseball bat.

(KUSA) A bear has been euthanized after it was found 900 yards away from a Colorado home where a man was attacked during a “surprise encounter” with a wild animal inside his kitchen.

Jon Johnson, 71, was watching TV with his wife George Field inside their Pine home Monday evening when he heard noises coming from upstairs, according to a news release from CPW. When he went to investigate, he told wildlife officers he found himself face-to-face with a bear that was enticed by hamburger buns inside.

“The bear actually opened the door,” Johnson said. “There was no damage to the screen or anything.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said what ensued next was a “boxing match” as Johnson tried to fend off the bear. The animal ultimately did not run away until the man’s wife ran upstairs and hit the bear multiple times with a baseball bat.

“At this point she came towards me, swatted me,” Johnson said. “That’s when I swatted her back and then as I was backing up here, it gave George a chance to get around behind.”

