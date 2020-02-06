Battle between Oklahoma neighbors involves alleged Roomba attack

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma neighborhood is on edge after one of their neighbors tried to break down a fence with a Roomba.

John Stafford is accused of being at the center of a violent spree that involved him allegedly throwing fecal matter and barricading himself inside his home.

Eventually, the bomb squad and the SWAT team were called out, and he was taken into custody.

The ordeal was all captured on video.

“I told him, ‘If you break through this fence, I will have to shoot you,’” David Baird said.

David Baird had his gun in hand after Stafford, his neighbor, allegedly tried to break down their shared fence with a Roomba vacuum cleaner.

“I was scared for my family,” Baird said.

His wife and kids were huddled inside their home after a 12-hour ordeal with the man next door.

“He threw fecal matter out from his driveway onto our yard,” said Baird, who along with his neighbors captured it all on video.

Stafford barricaded himself inside his home while making several calls to police.

“You must come out and surrender yourself!” said officers outside.

OKC and Yukon dispatchers took six 911 calls from him in all.

“Yukon 9-1-1, what is the location of your emergency?” “I would like to report a d***** bag,” “Sir, you would like to report a what?” “A d***** bag,” “Can you speak like an adult, please, and tell me what situation you are having?” “Did you hear me?” “I am going to run you guys into the f*****g ground,” “Ok, have a nice night,”

After trying to lure Stafford outside, negotiators eventually released canisters of pepper spray to get him out.

Police are still trying to figure out why Stafford was in such a violent state.

He was taken to the Oklahoma County Jail and is facing a complaint of “planning an act of violence.”

