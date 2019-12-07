Breaking News
APD releases name of 17-year-old who was shot, killed by store clerk last night in what they say was an attempted robbery

Banana duct taped to wall sells for $120,000

Weird News

Art piece consisting of ducktaped banana sells for $120,000

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — You may say this is just bananas but this piece of art – a banana ducktaped to a wall – sold for $120,000.

It was made by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, who is known for his off-the-wall work.

The piece is called “The Comedian” and it was displayed at Miami’s prestigious “Art Basel” Art Fair.

But what’s the message the artist is trying to get across?

Some believe the piece is mocking the art world and its inequalities.

But others simply say don’t overthink it.

We guess someone just found this too “a-peeling” to resist.

Jokes aside, there were actually three editions of this piece.

And the third will likely collect the highest price, $150,000.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss