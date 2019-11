This adorable onesie for you baby is made with material similar to a mop, so your little one can clean while they learn to crawl.

(FOX NEWS) — Many infants spend a lot of time on the floor.

And, now one company is trying to convert their crawling into cleaning.

Say hello to the mopping onesie.

This isn’t a typical romper.

The outfit’s sleeves, belly, and legs feature material similar to what you would find on the end of a mop helping to transform babies into brooms.

These novelty items are available on Amazon.

Prices depend on sizing but range between $18.99 and $23.99.