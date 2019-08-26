Astronaut commits crime from space

(FOX NEWS) – A NASA astronaut is accused of hacking into her estranged wife’s bank account from space.

Authorities say astronaut Anne McClain accessed the bank account of Summer Worden, while McClain was aboard the International Space Station.

The two women are in a custody battle over Worden’s six-year-old son.

Worden says the child was conceived through in vitro fertilization and carried by a surrogate.

She says he was a year old when she met McClain.

The two women got married three years into their relationship, but the union fell apart.

McClain’s lawyer says McClain was just monitoring the account to make sure Worden’s son was being cared for.

The two had been raising the child together.