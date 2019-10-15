Artist, prankster Banksy to open home goods shop

A first for the elusive artist and prankster, Banksy is opening a boutique housewares shop in London, with proceeds to benefit those held in European refugee camps.

(FOX NEWS) — The elusive and controversial street artist, Banksy, is taking on a new business venture.

Searching for something unique to spruce up your living room?

Look no further than Banksy’s home goods shop.

The store, gross domestic product features peculiar items such as a tony the tiger rug and a purse made out of a brick as well as pieces featuring his well-known artwork.

Although the artist will have a brick and mortar location in south London, it is just to display the items.

All purchases must be made online with proceeds reportedly helping people in European refugee camps.