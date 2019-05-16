Armpit bacteria cheese is a highlight of a british food exhibit

Cheese made with bacteria taken from celebrities ears, toes and armpits is one of the highlights of a British food exhibition.

It’s just one of several experiments that is meant to highlight the food cycle from field to plate at London’s V & A Museum.

A variety of cheeses were on display made with help from several British celebrities.

The curator of the exhibit says these cheeses are not far off from the ones we already have.

Composting, farming, trading, and eating were some other themes highlighted in the exhibition. 

