Ancient parrot roamed New Zealand, stood 3ft tall

About 19 million years ago, the world's largest parrot could have used its massive beak to crack open food, according to a new study.

(CNN) – A new study describes three-foot-tall parrot scientists believe lived 19 million years ago.

That would make it the world’s largest parrot ever.

Fossils of the giant bird were found in New Zealand.

For an idea of scale in this rendering, check out the tiny yellow sparrow on the ground next to this guy.

Scientists named it “Heracles Inexpectatus” in honor of its herculean size.

Weighing in at more than 15-pounds with a massive powerful beak, the bird was likely high on the food chain.

Researchers believe it enjoyed a varied diet that may have even included other parrots.

Heracles likely lived in sub-tropical forests among other large birds like giant geese and eagles.