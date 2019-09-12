Ancient kangaroo had a koala-like face

(CNN) – A researcher at the University of Arkansas has revealed new details about the ancient kangaroo according to a study published in the journal “Plos One.”

The skulls of these so-called short-faced” kangaroos were highly specialized, providing the animals with a powerful bite which enabled them to eat tough foods.

The researcher, D. Rex Mitchell, created this digital model of the animal that lived in Australia around 42,000 years ago.

With their short noses, they looked more like koalas in the face than modern kangaroos.

They could weigh up to 260-pounds.

It’s still unclear what caused the animal’s extinction, but some research suggests hunting and climate changes could be to blame.