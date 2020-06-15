Alligator Bites Disc Golfer’s Face

(WFLA/NBC News) A Florida man is recovering after surviving an alligator bite to the face.
Officials say the man was playing disc golf at a Largo park Monday when he waded into a pond to retrieve a disc.
As he leaned down to pick up the disc the alligator attacked, latching onto his face.
Fortunately, the man was able to pry himself free and escape the water.
