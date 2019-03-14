A Giant Easter Egg Made Out Of Cheese Is About To Hit Shelves

Easter egg hunts are about to get even cheesier this year.

A supermarket in the UK is selling an easter egg made entirely out of cheese.

The egg-shaped snack, dubbed the “cheester” egg, contains 120 grams of cheddar cheese.

Made with a soft and creamy filling, it’s perfect to spread on crackers for your holiday get-together.

If you’re not a cheddar fan, you can also buy an egg with a blue-cheese base.

But you might have to travel across the pond to find it.

The product is being sold exclusively at Sainsbury’s in the UK for about five pounds.