“A Christmas Story” leg lamp string lights

Fans of the 1983 classic Christmas movie will be thrilled to know amazon is now selling string lights featuring mini replicas of the iconic leg lamp from the film.

(FOX NEWS) — Right before the holidays, make sure you get these lights to make your “Christmas Story” perfect.

It may not be the original leg lamp from the classic holiday movie “A Christmas Story” but, these leg-lamp string lights are pretty close.

They can be used indoors and outdoors. Great for your tree or to light up the roof of your house.

The original lamp was actually broken by Ralphie’s mother much to the dismay of fans and collectors.

The string lights are available on Amazon for a little over 20 dollars.

