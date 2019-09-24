9-year-old sneaks cheese into lip balm tube at school

A proud mother shares a photo on Twitter of her 9-year-old daughter's latest invention involving a stick of cheese and an empty tube of lip balm.

(FOX NEWS) – A clever fourth-grader sneaks a snack during class in an inconspicuous container.

This 9-year old from Missouri is revolutionizing the secret snack game filling an empty lip balm tube with cheese.

The young girl reportedly got the idea from a school prank video on YouTube and decided to try the stunt out in her own fourth-grade classroom.

It turned out to be foolproof! She says no one noticed until she told them.

The viral sensation garnering lots of praise from snackers and cheese lovers alike.