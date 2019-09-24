9-year-old sneaks cheese into lip balm tube at school

(FOX NEWS) – A clever fourth-grader sneaks a snack during class in an inconspicuous container.
This 9-year old from Missouri is revolutionizing the secret snack game filling an empty lip balm tube with cheese.
The young girl reportedly got the idea from a school prank video on YouTube and decided to try the stunt out in her own fourth-grade classroom.
It turned out to be foolproof! She says no one noticed until she told them.
The viral sensation garnering lots of praise from snackers and cheese lovers alike.