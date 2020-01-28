70-layer dip breaks Guinness World Record

(CNN) — Foodmaker “Bush’s Beans” is going big – ahead of the big football showdown this Sunday.

The company created a 70-layer bean dip, which it says is a new Guinness World Record.

It weighs more than a-thousand pounds – doubling the previous record that stood at 540.

Bush’s says 19 people worked 12-hours each to make the dip.

It contains 10 different 7-layer dip flavors including veggie, cuban, and fiesta – layered on top of each other.

The dip was released ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl — where seven-layer dips will feature prominently at many parties.

Bush’s says the 70-layer dip has been donated to a charitable organization.

