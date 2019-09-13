5-year-old’s “Up” photoshoot with great-grandparents

A 5-year-old boy acts out his favorite movie, "Up", in a photoshoot with his 90-year-old great-grandparents.

(FOX NEWS) – This photoshoot of a five-year-old and his 90-year-old great grandparents will definitely lift your spirits “up.”

Elijah Perman was told by his mom that he could celebrate his birthday with a photoshoot.

He decided to make the theme his favorite Pixar movie… “Up” and was thrilled to dress up as the characters.

Elijah dressed up as Russel and his great-grandparents dressed up as Carl and Ellie.

His mom just so happens to be a part-time photographer so she took the photos herself.

When she posted the pictures to Facebook, they went viral transporting everyone to the world of the movie.

Five years ago Elijah Perman’s mom, Rachel, was diagnosed with cancer and she was scared she wouldn’t see her twins’ fifth birthday… So she wanted to celebrate it in a big way.

After being sick for a year she is now in remission.