(NBC NEWS) – Doctors in India removed over three pounds of jewelry from a woman’s stomach earlier this week.

The 49-year-old patient had swallowed ornaments, necklaces, nose rings, bracelets and 50 coins.

Doctors said the woman was mentally unstable and discovered the jewelry during a medical exam.

They believe she had ingested the jewelry over the past two months.