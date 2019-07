New York City bar serving up a luxurious take on an American classic. The hot dog

A Caviar Bar in New York City is serving up a luxurious take on an American classic, the hot dog.

But it’s not what you’d expect.

Marky’s caviar’s version is actually alaskan king crab on a brioche bun topped with beluga caviar, pickled mustard, sour cream and black truffle ketchup.

All for $250.