15-percent of millennials say they’ve never read a paper map

A skill previously consider “basic” in life, how to read a paper map to get from point a to point b is fairly non-existent among one demographic group…

A “OnePoll” study questioned 1,000 millennials and 1,000 middle-aged adults.

Only 18 percent of millennials revealed they felt confident in reading a traditional, paper map and one in seven millennials say they’ve never even tried reading a paper map.

44-percent of the older adults say they feel confident with traditional map abilities plus, six in 10 millennials say they rely on their phone maps to go somewhere new.

Meanwhile, only 20 percent of millennials said they wish they were better at traditional maps.