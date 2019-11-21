’12 Days of Christmas prices’ remain flat

According to PNC, the Christmas price index stayed relatively flat this year.

(CNN) — PNC Financial Services group has released their ’12 Days of Christmas prices for 2019.

It’s their 36th year of tallying the cost of the gifts from the classic holiday song “12 Days of Christmas.”

Gold rings saw the largest year-over-year price increase of ten-percent.

PNC calculated the 2019 price tag for the PNC Christmas price index at $38,993.59, 0.2-percent more than last year’s cost.

Chief investment strategist for PNC said, “Despite the stock market hitting record highs recently, it is a welcome gift for the holidays that the PNC Christmas price index stayed relatively flat this year.”

For comparison, last year overall, there was a 1.2-percent increase.

2019 PNC Christmas Price Index Infographic

