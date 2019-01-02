"Ruff" Night For Drunk Intruder

(WTMJ/NBC News) Two Waukesha, Wisconsin roommates woke up New Year's Day to find a drunk intruder sleeping in their dog's bed.

That dog, is a 120 pound Mastiff named Benton. Since he's so large, he sleeps on a twin-sized mattress.

Lynn Sarver said she and her roommate fell asleep New Year's Eve watching TV on the couch.

"My alarm went off at 5:15 in the morning, and I woke up and saw someone laying in the dog's bed with him," said Sarver.

"I couldn't see his face. I could only see the top of his head," she said.

The couch is just feet away from where Benton sleeps. Sarver said Benton was laying on top of the man, who had his shoes placed by the bed and his money, wallet and eyeglasses scattered on and near the mattress.

